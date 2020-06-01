1 New Case, No Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 1) | Samui Times

Breaking News
1 New Case, No Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 1)
Today there is one new Covid-19 case and no new deaths, bringing the total amount of confirmed cases in Thailand to 3,082 with 57 deaths.
Yesterday, there were four new Covid-19 cases but no deaths over a 24-hour period, Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, spokeswoman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said.
The four new cases were all in state quarantine.
A 37-year-old female masseuse had returned from Ajman in the United Arab Emirates on May 24 and was found to be infected on May 29 after she experienced difficulty in breathing, had a stomachache, headache, and fever; two of the new cases were asymptomatic male students aged 18 and 19 who had returned from Turkey and were in state quarantine in Chonburi province; the fourth case is a 22-year-old asymptomatic male student who had returned from Saudi Arabia on May 21 and was found to be carrying Covid-19 on May 29 in state quarantine in Narathiwat province.
Meanwhile, two people have fully recovered and returned home.
Globally, the total number has passed 6 million confirmed cases with around 370,000 deaths.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
