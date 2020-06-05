1 Thai, 2 Nigerians Arrested Over Social Media Scams | Samui Times

Breaking News
1 Thai, 2 Nigerians Arrested Over Social Media Scams
Police arrested one Thai woman and two Nigerians over social media scams that amounted in millions of baht taken from unsuspecting victims.
Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang, chief of the Immigration Bureau, said the scammers used various strategies on social media to gain victims’ trust, such as promising high returns on investment and showing affection.
Pol Col Pakkapong, deputy commander of Immigration Division 1, said police received a tip-off from a victim which allowed the cops to track the suspects’ accounts leading to their arrests in Ratchathewi.
The victims were from Bangkok, Maha Sarakham, Samut Prakan and Phuket. One victim in Phuket had lost over 1.4 million baht.
Police said the scammers’ account had over 286 million baht which will be used to compensate some of the victims.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
