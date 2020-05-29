11 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (May 29) | Samui Times

Today the government reported 11 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths.

The new cases were all returnees from Kuwait, of working age and were at most mildly symptomatic.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said, “Many people may feel comfortable because there are no new locally infected cases. This goes along with the general feeling as we are further easing the lockdown.”

The total number of Thailand Covid-19 cases is now 3,076. Of these, 2,945 (96%) had recovered and 74 remained at hospitals. The death toll remains unchanged at 57.

Globally, Covid-19 cases totalled to 5.90 million in 211 countries, up by 115,572 cases over the previous 24 hours, with 362,024 deaths. The United States had the most cases at 1.77 million and the most deaths at 103,330.

“The concern is that the number of new global cases over the past 24 hours rose by more than 115,000,” Dr Taweesilp said.

Thailand ranked 77th in the number of Covid-19 cases worldwide with the US, Brazil and Russia in the top ranks, he said.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post