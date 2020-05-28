11 New Cases, No Deaths- Covid-19 Update (May 28) | Samui Times

The government on Thursday reported 11 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), all quarantined returnees from overseas.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said one new case was a Thai woman, 32, who returned from India last Friday. She had no symptoms and was quarantined in Samut Prakan province. On Monday she tested positive for the virus and was sent to a hospital in Samut Prakan.

Six other cases were aged 27-52 years and had returned from working in Qatar. Five of them were masseurs and the other a maid. They were quarantined in Bangkok and tested positive on Tuesday. Three of them were asymptomatic and the others had sore throats, no sense of smell or taste, headaches, muscle pain and excessive phlegm.

The four other cases were male construction workers aged 39-51 who had been in working for a foreign company in Kuwait. They returned on Sunday, were quarantined in Bangkok and tested positive on Tuesday. They had headaches, no sense of smell, runny noses and fever.

“We can say that there are no new locally infected cases now as far as official reports are concerned. All the new cases reported daily were infected in other countries,” Dr Taweesilp said.

Of the 3,065 accumulated cases, 2,945 (96%) had recovered with 14 more patients released over the previous 24 hours. Sixty-three patients remained at hospitals. The death toll remained at 57.

Since February, 128 cases, mostly Thais, were detected at quarantine facilities – or 0.47% of all quarantined people, Dr Taweesilp said.

