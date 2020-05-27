Asia News
14 Repatriated Thais From Taiwan And Malaysia, Under Investigation For Covid-19
Of the 200 Thais who came home on Tuesday (26 May), 14 were listed as PUI (inquiry patients) because of similar symptoms to Covid-19, Suvarnabhumi Airport Deputy Director Kittipong said.
The Thais arrived at the airport by four planes.
“Fifty-eight Thais who departed from Rome on THAI Flight TG 8083 that arrived at 7.20 am passed the screening procedures with no PUI found,” he said. “They were later transported to quarantine facilities in Chonburi and Bangkok to complete the mandatory 14 days quarantine.”
All 148 passengers who arrived in Malaysia at 13.35 p.m. on Thai Smile Airways Flight WE 8104, except for one that was listed as PUI and rushed to hospital for a thorough review. The others were brought to quarantine facilities in the provinces of Chonburi, Samut Prakan and Bangkok.
35 Thais departed from Tokyo and arrived at 1.35pm on Japan Airlines Flight JL 031 without any PUI detection. In Chonburi and Bangkok, they were transferred to quarantine facilities.
Of 165 Thais departing from Taipei, 13 were classified as PUI, and rushed into hospital on the Thai Smile Airways Flight WE 8095 at 16.20pm. The others were sent to quarantine facilities in Bangkok and Samut Prakan, with the exception to one passenger detained under a court arrest warrant.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Thailand Focusing On Tourism Bubbles And Domestic Tourism
Koh Samui Hotels Ready To Welcome Tourists
9 New Covid-19 Cases, All From State Quarantine
Thai Bank Anticipates A Prolonged National Tourisum Recovery
14 Repatriated Thais From Taiwan And Malaysia, Under Investigation For Covid-19
Thailand’s Water Supply Running Low From November
More Than 100 Plastic Containers Used Per Person In 14-Day State Quarantine
Koh Samui Weather (May 27)
Arrests For Curfew Breakers Drop Since Ban Imposed
Koh Samui Hotel Caught Dumping Garbage On Beach
New Samui Gym Offers Women Free Self-Defense Classes
Sisters On Samui-The Island’s Food Donation Powerhouse
CCSA May Reopen Bars, Pubs And Clubs – Update
Samui Expat’s Orgonites May Offer A Multitude Of Benefits
Massage Shops May Reopen Soon
French Family Found ‘Paradise’ In Koh Samui
Thai Airways Will Lay Off Around 6,000 Employees
Tourism Industry Not Worried About Emergency Decree Extension
PM Prayut Agrees To Extend Emergency Decree Till End Of June
Thunderstorms And Rain Predicted For Today – Koh Samui Weather
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login