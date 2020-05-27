Of the 200 Thais who came home on Tuesday (26 May), 14 were listed as PUI (inquiry patients) because of similar symptoms to Covid-19, Suvarnabhumi Airport Deputy Director Kittipong said.

The Thais arrived at the airport by four planes.

“Fifty-eight Thais who departed from Rome on THAI Flight TG 8083 that arrived at 7.20 am passed the screening procedures with no PUI found,” he said. “They were later transported to quarantine facilities in Chonburi and Bangkok to complete the mandatory 14 days quarantine.”

All 148 passengers who arrived in Malaysia at 13.35 p.m. on Thai Smile Airways Flight WE 8104, except for one that was listed as PUI and rushed to hospital for a thorough review. The others were brought to quarantine facilities in the provinces of Chonburi, Samut Prakan and Bangkok.

35 Thais departed from Tokyo and arrived at 1.35pm on Japan Airlines Flight JL 031 without any PUI detection. In Chonburi and Bangkok, they were transferred to quarantine facilities.

Of 165 Thais departing from Taipei, 13 were classified as PUI, and rushed into hospital on the Thai Smile Airways Flight WE 8095 at 16.20pm. The others were sent to quarantine facilities in Bangkok and Samut Prakan, with the exception to one passenger detained under a court arrest warrant.

