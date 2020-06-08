14 Year Old Claims God Made Her Pregnant | Samui Times

Breaking News
14 Year Old Claims God Made Her Pregnant
A 14-year-old girl who is now under the care of a shelter in Buriram province has allegedly told hospital staff that God made her pregnant.
The mother of the child was shocked to hear the news, but further investigations revealed the girl’s step-father had sexually abused her in their home. Relatives pointed the finger at her step-father after claiming that he also abused the victim’s sister when she was 15.
The girl was taken to a hospital after collapsing where staff determined her to be two months pregnant.
Officials at the shelter have now filed a formal complaint with the police against the stepfather. He turned himself in the following day to acknowledge charges but had a bizarre excuse as he claimed God occupied his body at the time of the assault.
The head of the shelter on Saturday quoted the girl’s mother as saying that she was not aware that her husband had allegedly raped her daughter. The mother insisted she only learned what had happened to her daughter when the case was made public.
The mother has since expressed willingness to file a complaint against her husband, who has already been charged with raping a girl aged below 15 and performing an obscene act on a child under his care.
A team representing the relevant agencies and the girl’s family would have to make a joint decision concerning the sensitive issue of terminating the pregnancy but say above all they will take into consideration the impact on the child.
Pol Col Krissana Pattanacharoen, the deputy national police spokesman, said he had received a police report on the matter. National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda has instructed investigators to gather evidence carefully and swiftly as the case involved a child, he said.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
