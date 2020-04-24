15 New cases – Thailand Covid-19 update (April 24) | Samui Times

Coronavirus Bangkok
15 New cases – Thailand Covid-19 update (April 24)
Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman from the Covid-19 Situation Administration Center, has announced there are 15 new confirmed cases.
This takes the number to 2,854 since the outbreak started.
60 more people recovered and were released in the within the last 24 hours. The total number of patients treated is 2,490.
Today’s number is just marginally higher than yesterday’s 13, the lowest since the peak of 188 on 22 March.
No new deaths have been reported and the death toll remains at 50.
Just 314 patients remain in the hospital seeking specialized care with Covid-19.
In the last two weeks, new cases have been on a downward trend: on 9 April, there were 54 new cases, down to 33 last Friday. Only 13 cases were registered yesterday.
Most of the new cases were very similar, mostly live-in family members of previously reported cases. There was one case involving a repatriated Thai resident.
4 of the new cases were in the Bang Tao cluster on the western side of Phuket island.
Over the next few days, hundreds of Thais will arrive from abroad, and officials warned that this may lead to a higher regular number of cases.
Each repatriated person goes immediately to 14 days of state quarantine as soon as they arrive.
Cases from abroad are considered imported cases and not locally spread cases.
SOURCE:The Pattaya News | The Nation Thailand
