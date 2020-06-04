17 New Cases, 0 Deaths- Covid-19 Update (June 4) | Samui Times

Breaking News
17 New Cases, 0 Deaths- Covid-19 Update (June 4)
Today, there are seventeen new cases of Covid-19 all of whom were returnees from the Middle East and largely asymptomatic.
“The two-digit figure is very high, but is from the daily arrival of returnees, which is expanding to 400-500,” Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said.
He said 13 of the new cases had returned from Kuwait. Twelve were men aged 31-56, and the other a 44-year-old woman.
“All of them were found to be infected during their second test, which was about a week after their first test,” he said.
“The key is quick detention, quick treatment and quick recovery.”
Nine of the 13 returnees from Kuwait arrived in Thailand on May 24 and four on May 26. Five were quarantined in Bangkok and eight others in Samut Prakan province.
Infections were found in all 13 by their second Covid-19 test on Tuesday. Only one of them had symptoms, coughing and shortness of breath.
Two other new cases returned from Qatar – a 24-year-old man and woman aged 29. They arrived on May 22 and were quarantined in Samut Prakan. The woman had a cough, excessive phlegm and a headache. The man was asymptomatic.
Both patients also came up positive for the disease on their second test.
The two other new cases returned from Saudi Arabia, men aged 28 and 29. They arrived back through the Padang Besar border checkpoint in Songkhla province on May 21 and 25 and were quarantined in the southern province. They tested positive for Covid-19 in their second examination and showed no symptoms.
The total number of Covid-19 cases had risen to 3,101, 96% of whom had recovered. There were no new recoveries in the previous 24 hours. The death toll has remained unchanged at 58.
Global Covid-19 cases stood at 6.57 million, up by 82,939 over the previous 24 hours, with 387,957 deaths, 5.9% of the total and up by 5,545 in 24 hours.
The United States had the most cases at 1.90 million and the most deaths at 109,142.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Bars, Entertainment Venues and Message Parlours Next To Reopen
Police Officer suspended Over Death Of Chiang Mai University Dog
Thailand Eyes Own Netflix Version To Bring In Baht
17 New Cases, 0 Deaths- Covid-19 Update (June 4)
UN Feeds Thousands Of Unemployed Burmese Returning Home
New Covid-19 Mask Allows Beauty Treatments To Prevail
Beaches’ Reopening Draw In Thousands
Thai Vietjet Air Features 99 THB Tickets
Pattaya Beaches Reopen With Concerns Of Water Quality
Masses Of Beach-goers Worry Officials After Reopening
World-Class Colouring Book Sales Benefit 2 Samui Organizations
Bangkok Airways Waives Fees To Promote Travel
Frenchmen Use Holiday To Tackle Pollution On Remote Island
20 Thai UK Returnees Have Covid-19 Symptoms
Samui Hotels May Join Chopping Block
Bangkok Airways To Offer More Flights To Koh Samui
PM Says Only Allow Specific Countries Will be Allowed To Travel To Thailand, Once International Travel Ban Is Lifted
Starving Monkeys Overrun Hua Hin
Curfew From 11PM-3AM Starting June 1
July 1 – End Of Emergency Decree, Lockdowns, International Travel Ban
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login