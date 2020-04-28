Connect with us

Coronavirus Cases

18 days with no new cases – Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update

Samui Times Editor

Published

6 hours ago

on

(Photo:HotelThailand)

Another day without any confirmed Covid-19 cases in Surat Thani provinces.

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that there are 8 new patients under investigation today, bringing the total to 473

442 patients are excluded as they have fully recovered and been sent home and 5 patients are still awaiting test results.

Previously, there have been 18 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Surat Thani provinces, which have all since recovered.

The cases were as follows:

  • 7 cases in Koh Samui
  • 4 cases in Mueang Suratthani
  • 3 cases in Kanchanadit
  • 2 cases in Wiang Sa
  • 1 case in Koh Phangan
  • 1 case in Tha Chana

SOURCE: PR.Surat

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 2938
  • Active Cases: 232
  • Recovered: 2652
  • Deaths: 54
  • Last Updated: 28-04-2020 at 20:12

