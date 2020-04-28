18 days with no new cases – Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update | Samui Times

Coronavirus Cases
18 days with no new cases – Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update
Another day without any confirmed Covid-19 cases in Surat Thani provinces.
The Ministry of Public Health has announced that there are 8 new patients under investigation today, bringing the total to 473
442 patients are excluded as they have fully recovered and been sent home and 5 patients are still awaiting test results.
Previously, there have been 18 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Surat Thani provinces, which have all since recovered.
The cases were as follows:
- 7 cases in Koh Samui
- 4 cases in Mueang Suratthani
- 3 cases in Kanchanadit
- 2 cases in Wiang Sa
- 1 case in Koh Phangan
- 1 case in Tha Chana
SOURCE: PR.Surat
Thai man accidentally brings bomb back to his shop
It’s official! The Emergency Decree has been prolonged for another month
18 days with no new cases – Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update
7 new cases and 2 news deaths – Thailand Covid-19 update
Upcoming national holidays will not be postponed
TAT prepares for tourism after Covid-19
Thailand’s alcohol Industry pleas PM to lift prohibition
Thailand flight restrictions extended to May 31
Today’s weather forecast – Koh Samui (April 28)
Thailand’s Emergency Decree is on the verge of being extended for another month
Thai Airlines flight schedule from May 1
Koh Samui Recap: The Week in 5 Headlines
Foreigners giving food donations called into Koh Samui police station
All Koh Samui Covid-19 patients have recovered – Surat Thani Provinces Covid-19 Update
Thailand has lost US duty-free benefits
Thailand grants visa amnesty extension until July 31
Woman tries to jump off of Koh Samui view point
Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update
Koh Samui Foreigner have a second attempt at handing out food donations
TAT Sets out to help foreigners and tourists in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao
Trending
- Regional News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News3 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events3 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News4 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life4 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login