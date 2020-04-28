18 days with no new cases – Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update | Samui Times

Another day without any confirmed Covid-19 cases in Surat Thani provinces.

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that there are 8 new patients under investigation today, bringing the total to 473

442 patients are excluded as they have fully recovered and been sent home and 5 patients are still awaiting test results.

Previously, there have been 18 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Surat Thani provinces, which have all since recovered.

The cases were as follows:

7 cases in Koh Samui

4 cases in Mueang Suratthani

3 cases in Kanchanadit

2 cases in Wiang Sa

1 case in Koh Phangan

1 case in Tha Chana

SOURCE: PR.Surat