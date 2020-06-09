2 New Cases, 0 Deaths- Covid-19 Update (June 9) | Samui Times

Breaking News
2 New Cases, 0 Deaths- Covid-19 Update (June 9)
Today there are two new reported cases of Covid-19 in Thailand and no deaths over the past 24 hours.
Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said one new case was a male student aged 22 who had arrived in the Kingdom from Saudi Arabia on May 25. He had a fever but tested negative for the disease on the date of his arrival. The student tested positive after a second check-up 14 days later and was sent to Yarang Hospital in Pattani province.
The other new case was a woman, aged 31. who returned from the Netherlands last Wednesday and was quarantined at a hotel in Bangkok. Her initial test on arrival showed an unclear result, a so-called “weak positive”, and she was sent to Nopparat Hospital in Bangkok. A follow-up test on Monday confirmed her infection.
Dr Panprapa said Thailand has now been free of local Covid-19 infections for 15 days with the two new cases reported today to have already been in quarantine at the time of a positive test result.
Of the accumulated total of 3,121 cases, 2,444 were of local transmission infected and 184 were in quarantine. More than 95% of all cases have recovered, including one discharged over the past 24 hours. Ninety patients remained at hospitals. The death toll was unchanged at 58.
Global Covid-19 cases numbered 7.19 million in 211 countries, including 107,512 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours. The worldwide death toll rose by 2,502 to 408,628. The United States had the most cases at 2.03 million and the most deaths at 113,055.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
2 New Cases, 0 Deaths- Covid-19 Update (June 9)
Russian Man In Phuket Arrested For Selling Fraudulent Tours
Marine Parks Get Visitor Quotas As A Sign Of Reopening
Thailand’s Covid-19 Beachgoer Guidelines
Thai Woman Almost Duped In Online Romance Scam
Thai University Allows Students To Dress To Their Chosen Gender
Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August
Koh Samui Weather (June 9)
Bangkok Holds Virtual Black Lives Matter Protest
Bangkok Cinema Closes After Breaking Social Distancing Rules
Frenchmen Use Holiday To Tackle Pollution On Remote Island
PM Says Only Allow Specific Countries Will be Allowed To Travel To Thailand, Once International Travel Ban Is Lifted
Tourism Ministry Wants To Spread Out Songkran Holiday Dates Over The Year
Almost 100 Koh Samui Hotels Forced To Sell Due To Covid-19 Crisis
Phuket Hotels Left Unaware Of Reopenings
Bars, Entertainment Venues and Massage Parlours Next To Reopen
All You Need For The Songkran Scene 2020
Thai Vietjet Air Features 99 THB Tickets
America’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protests Reach Bangkok
Thai Airways May Avoid Bankruptcy In The US
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login