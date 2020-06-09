2 New Cases, 0 Deaths- Covid-19 Update (June 9) | Samui Times

Today there are two new reported cases of Covid-19 in Thailand and no deaths over the past 24 hours.

Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said one new case was a male student aged 22 who had arrived in the Kingdom from Saudi Arabia on May 25. He had a fever but tested negative for the disease on the date of his arrival. The student tested positive after a second check-up 14 days later and was sent to Yarang Hospital in Pattani province.

The other new case was a woman, aged 31. who returned from the Netherlands last Wednesday and was quarantined at a hotel in Bangkok. Her initial test on arrival showed an unclear result, a so-called “weak positive”, and she was sent to Nopparat Hospital in Bangkok. A follow-up test on Monday confirmed her infection.

Dr Panprapa said Thailand has now been free of local Covid-19 infections for 15 days with the two new cases reported today to have already been in quarantine at the time of a positive test result.

Of the accumulated total of 3,121 cases, 2,444 were of local transmission infected and 184 were in quarantine. More than 95% of all cases have recovered, including one discharged over the past 24 hours. Ninety patients remained at hospitals. The death toll was unchanged at 58.

Global Covid-19 cases numbered 7.19 million in 211 countries, including 107,512 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours. The worldwide death toll rose by 2,502 to 408,628. The United States had the most cases at 2.03 million and the most deaths at 113,055.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post