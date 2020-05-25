2 New Cases, 1 Death-Thailand Covid-19 Update-May 25 | Samui Times

Breaking News
2 New Cases, 1 Death-Thailand Covid-19 Update-May 25
The Covid-19 Situation Administration Center announced two new confirmed cases of Covid-19 Coronavirus in Thailand this morning as well as one death.
A Thai national who had been repatriated from Russia and the wife of a previously confirmed case make up the two new cases.
The Ministry of Public health has reported one additional Covid-19 death in Chumphon, a 56 year old lady was administered in a hospital in Udom Sak area on March 29.
She was reported to have “many personal health issues and the cause of death was due to failure in her lungs and an infection in her bloodstream”. The time of her death was reported yesterday just a few minutes after midnight.
Thailand has a total of 3,042 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 57 deaths since the outbreak began earlier this year.
A total of 2,928 of these cases have been fully recovered and released from hospitals with seven people released overnight. Currently, there are 57 people being treated for the virus.
Surat Thani has had no confirmed Covid-19 cases for 45 consecutive days now.
SOURCE: Pattaya News | PR SuratStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
