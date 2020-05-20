The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported two new Covid-19 cases today with no new deaths.

Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, CCSA spokesperson, said that total recovery cases have been reported in 2,857 and 120 patients are being treated in hospitals.

Two new cases include a 36-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, a daughter and a son-in -law of a previous Narathiwat patient.

He said repatriation flights would take the Thai people home from the Netherlands, France, Japan, China and the U.S. today and tomorrow.

Additionally, 58 Thai exchange students would return home from Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil. All returnees will be placed under a quarantine state.

Since 3 April – 18 May, 21,453 people from other countries have been quarantined. Out of all, 100 people tested positive for Covid-19 and 22 cases were treated in hospitals, while 78 others were fully recovered.

He noted that since the reopening of primary and nursery schools in France, the country has seen 70 cases of coronavirus diagnosed within one week of the reopening. Now, seven schools are closed again in northern France.

The spokesperson said that Thailand’s next school year is being postponed to July 1 due to Covid-19, with many schools switching to online classes.

Thailand has a total of 3,033 Covid-19 cases to date with 56 deaths.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail