2 Repatriates Confirmed Covid-19 Positive (June 6) | Samui Times

Breaking News
2 Repatriates Confirmed Covid-19 Positive (June 6)
Two new cases of the Covid-19 were confirmed today in Thailand, over a 24-hour span, said Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, Assistant Speaker of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Authority (CCSA) of the Government.
The overall number of patients since the outbreak hit 3,104.
Of the total cases 2,971 have recovered and returned to their homes, 75 have been undergoing treatment in hospitals and 58 have died.
From the two new cases, the first was a male student from Russia and the other was a male worker from Kuwait.
The assistant spokesman said that the majority of the patients found in government quarantine were men, most of them in age 20-29.
167 repatriates have been tested positive in state quarantine since February. She added that the majority of the patients infected had returned from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia.
Worldwide, the number of cases is over 6.8 million, rising in the last 24 hours by 146,427.
The most cases were in the United States, Brazil and Russia while Thailand was 80, said the spokeswoman assistant.
Panprapa said the Government of Brazil has approved a previously developed Covid-19 vaccine to be developed in the UK. She added that South Korea had 39 new patients with Covid-19, close to Thailand ‘s previous asymptomatic cases, not displaying Covid-19 symptoms.
SOURCE: The Nation ThailandStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
2 Repatriates Confirmed Covid-19 Positive (June 6)
Phuket Hotels Left Unaware Of Reopenings
Almost 100 Koh Samui Hotels Forced To Sell Due To Covid-19 Crisis
Koh Samui Weather (June 6)
One New Cases, 3 Recoveries – Covid-19 Update (June 5)
Tourism Ministry Wants To Spread Out Songkran Holiday Dates Over The Year
Thailand Developing Thermal Face Scanner
1 Thai, 2 Nigerians Arrested Over Social Media Scams
Durian To Get Odor-Free Packaging
Domestic Tourism Stimulus Measures To Be Decided By Next Week
Frenchmen Use Holiday To Tackle Pollution On Remote Island
Bangkok Airways Waives Fees To Promote Travel
PM Says Only Allow Specific Countries Will be Allowed To Travel To Thailand, Once International Travel Ban Is Lifted
Samui Hotels May Join Chopping Block
20 Thai UK Returnees Have Covid-19 Symptoms
Bangkok Airways To Offer More Flights To Koh Samui
Bars, Entertainment Venues and Massage Parlours Next To Reopen
Bank Of Thailand Ready To Act Against Strengthening Thai Baht
MRT Passenger Mask Giveaway Project Starts Today
Songkran Slated For July If Relaxed Measures Go Smoothly
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login