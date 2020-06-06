2 Repatriates Confirmed Covid-19 Positive (June 6) | Samui Times

Two new cases of the Covid-19 were confirmed today in Thailand, over a 24-hour span, said Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, Assistant Speaker of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Authority (CCSA) of the Government.

The overall number of patients since the outbreak hit 3,104.

Of the total cases 2,971 have recovered and returned to their homes, 75 have been undergoing treatment in hospitals and 58 have died.

From the two new cases, the first was a male student from Russia and the other was a male worker from Kuwait.

The assistant spokesman said that the majority of the patients found in government quarantine were men, most of them in age 20-29.

167 repatriates have been tested positive in state quarantine since February. She added that the majority of the patients infected had returned from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia.

Worldwide, the number of cases is over 6.8 million, rising in the last 24 hours by 146,427.

The most cases were in the United States, Brazil and Russia while Thailand was 80, said the spokeswoman assistant.

Panprapa said the Government of Brazil has approved a previously developed Covid-19 vaccine to be developed in the UK. She added that South Korea had 39 new patients with Covid-19, close to Thailand ‘s previous asymptomatic cases, not displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand