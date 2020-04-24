2 Reports of suicide in Bangkok today | Samui Times

Bangkok News
2 Reports of suicide in Bangkok today
Today the Nation Thailand has reported 2 suicides, a man jumping off his condo in Bangkok and a woman who was depressed jumps off Bangkok MRT station.
Today at 9 am, at Bangkok MRT station Tha Pra, a women allegedly jump off the side of the station leading to her instant death.
Witness says “the women were displaying strange behaviour before walking over the edge.”
Her sister then reported to the police authorities that she had become ‘depressed’ after their father past away. Her body has been sent for autopsy.
The next case was in eastern Bangkok where a man jumped from the 6th story of his condominium at 8:30 am.
Police officials reported that they are checking video footage to wrap up the investigation, they suspect the man was under pressure and stress from the pandemic.
There has been a noticeable rise in suicides recently. Many have been reported as being due to the Covid-19 crisis, cause many to be financially struggling, stressed and/or depressed.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, please call the Thai Samaritans 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The Nation / The Nation
