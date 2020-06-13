20 Dolphins Spotted Around Koh Tao | Samui Times

Today in Surat Thani, nearly 20 dolphins were found in the sea around Koh Tao. A delightful surprise for Thai tourists visiting the Gulf of Thailand.

A large group of dolphins were seen hopping out of the water as tourists ride on a cruise to Koh Tao, which is beginning to see more visitors as coronavirus lock-out steps are easing.

Between Koh Tao and Koh Nang Yuan the animals were sighted. Last week, three or four dolphins were also observed by another party of tourists.

The months of tourists’ absence from the famous Thai islands have greatly changed the conditions of the natural environment. In some cases, animals that have not been seen in years have returned.

Sea turtles have recently been discovered laying eggs on the beach on Koh Samui, the largest and most popular tourist island in Surat Thani.

Read More: Koh Samui Sea Turtles Make A Come Back

In Koh Tao, a group of diving instructors and the Marine and Coastal Resources Department have worked hard to develop the ecosystem and planted 40,000 coral branches off Ao Luek in the south-east of the island.

On World Oceans Day 2020, the United Nations Environment Program identified Koh Tao among the islands with a large population dedicated to the protection of coral reefs.

For the benefit of marine animals, including dolphins, coral reefs are vital to the protection of seawater quality. They also safeguard coastlines against the harmful effects of wave and tropical storms and offer habitats and shelter to many marine organisms.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post