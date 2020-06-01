20 Thai UK Returnees Have Covid-19 Symptoms | Samui Times

Twenty Thais who returned home yesterday from the UK are reportedly being monitored after having high fevers. “The 251 Thais departed from London on Thai Airways International Flight TG917 and arrived at the airport at 2.20pm,” Kittipong Kittikachorn, Suvarnabhumi Airport deputy director, explained. “Preliminary screening found that 20 passengers had high fever and they were rushed to hospital.”

“There are 16 passengers who expressed an interest in entering alternative state quarantine facilities, while the rest were transported to the government’s specified facilities in Bangkok and Samut Prakarn.”

As of today, the UK has reported 274,762 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 38,489 deaths. It is one of the coronavirus hotspots in Europe following Spain.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand