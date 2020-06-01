20 Thai UK Returnees Have Covid-19 Symptoms | Samui Times

Bangkok Airways
20 Thai UK Returnees Have Covid-19 Symptoms
Twenty Thais who returned home yesterday from the UK are reportedly being monitored after having high fevers.
“The 251 Thais departed from London on Thai Airways International Flight TG917 and arrived at the airport at 2.20pm,” Kittipong Kittikachorn, Suvarnabhumi Airport deputy director, explained. “Preliminary screening found that 20 passengers had high fever and they were rushed to hospital.”
“There are 16 passengers who expressed an interest in entering alternative state quarantine facilities, while the rest were transported to the government’s specified facilities in Bangkok and Samut Prakarn.”
As of today, the UK has reported 274,762 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 38,489 deaths. It is one of the coronavirus hotspots in Europe following Spain.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Phuket Travellers Now Don’t Need Health Document
Police Seek Suspects Who Asked Quarantine Hotel Partners For Commission Fee
MRT Passenger Mask Giveaway Project Starts Today
Bangkok Airways Waives Fees To Promote Travel
House Approves Executive Decrees To Boost Economy
20 Thai UK Returnees Have Covid-19 Symptoms
Lockdown Easing Sees Increase In Road Accidents
1 New Case, No Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 1)
Bank Of Thailand Ready To Act Against Strengthening Thai Baht
Japan Looking To Lift Entry Ban On Tourists From Thailand
Samui’s ‘Paws With A Cause’: A New Way To Give Soi Dogs A Home
Koh Samui Hotel Caught Dumping Garbage On Beach
Thailand Focusing On Tourism Bubbles And Domestic Tourism
Koh Samui Hotels Ready To Welcome Tourists
World-Class Colouring Book Sales Benefit 2 Samui Organizations
Thailand-China High Speed Railway Contract Signing Set For October
Thai Bank Anticipates A Prolonged National Tourisum Recovery
Koh Samui Weather (May 27)
Thai Man Prefers Sex With Others’ Flip-Flops Over Humans
Starving Monkeys Overrun Hua Hin
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login