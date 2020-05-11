Connect with us

22 Arrested In Koh Samui For Violating Emergency Decree

Samui Times Editor

Published

1 hour ago

on

Photo: Thai Rath)
Yesterday at 6:45 pm, Bo Phut Police and Surat Thani Immigration Police along with the Koh Samui County Police collaborated to raid La Boea restaurant, at 127/5, Village No. 3, Maret Sub-District, Koh Samui.

Officials had been given reports that the restaurant was open for customers and despite the ban, was selling alcoholic beverages.

When police arrived, they found that both international and Thai customers were seated and drinking at the restaurant.

A total of 22 customers were arrested for drinking alcohol as a French national, Quentin Thioliet, came out to introduce himself as the restaurant owner.

All 22 people were detained at the Bophut Police Station for allegedly breaching a national emergency decree of banning public gatherings and the selling or drinking of alcohol in the public domain- as such actions are at risk of spreading the Covid-19 virus under the Emergency Decree.

SOURCE: Thai Rath

