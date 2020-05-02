Connect with us

Coronavirus Cases

22 days with no confirmed cases – Surat Thani Covid-19 update

Samui Times Editor

Published

34 mins ago

on

(photo:Bangkok post)
Still no new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Koh Samui and Surat Thani Provinces.

There are 7 new patients under investigation, bring the total to 511.

484 of which, have been excluded as they have all been treated back to health.

Although, there are currently 2 patients awaiting lab results.

SOURCE: Pr. Surat 

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 2960
  • Active Cases: 187
  • Recovered: 2719
  • Deaths: 54
  • Last Updated: 02-05-2020 at 11:12

