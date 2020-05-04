Connect with us

Coronavirus Cases

24 days with no new cases – Surat Thani Covid-19 update

(photo:Fah Thai Magazine)
The Ministry of Public Health has announced there have been no new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Koh Samui or Surat Thani provinces.

Currently, there are 7 new patients under investigation, bring the total to 516.

495 patient excluded as they have all recovered and returned home.

3 patients are still awaiting lab results.

SOURCE: PR.Surat

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 2987
  • Active Cases: 193
  • Recovered: 2740
  • Deaths: 54
  • Last Updated: 04-05-2020 at 15:12

