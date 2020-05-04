Coronavirus Cases
24 days with no new cases – Surat Thani Covid-19 update
The Ministry of Public Health has announced there have been no new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Koh Samui or Surat Thani provinces.
Currently, there are 7 new patients under investigation, bring the total to 516.
495 patient excluded as they have all recovered and returned home.
3 patients are still awaiting lab results.
SOURCE: PR.SuratStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
AIS2 mins ago
AIS is giving free minuets to foreigners
Coronavirus Cases12 mins ago
24 days with no new cases – Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Krabi News34 mins ago
Dozens of blacktip reef sharks found in Koh Hong, Krabi
Bangkok News51 mins ago
Thailand Covid-19 update (May 4)
Coronavirus Koh Samui2 hours ago
Koh Samui ferry port caught smuggling 10 Burmese workers
Coronavirus News & Updates4 hours ago
People wrestle over boxes of booze now ban has been lifted – Video
Coronavirus News & Updates5 hours ago
Krabi deputy governor concerned Phuket has “spread coronavirus to his province”
Chiang Mai News5 hours ago
More aiports in Thailand re-open for international flights
Coronavirus News & Updates6 hours ago
Hundreds of Thais return to Thailand over the weekend
Koh Samui News6 hours ago
Koh Samui Weather (May 4)
5-star Hotels3 days ago
Koh Samui residents in awe of baby green turtles rising from the sand – Video
Coronavirus Koh Samui24 hours ago
Koh Samui News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Koh Samui News2 days ago
Local photographer brings history back to life
Elephant Sanctuary5 days ago
Samui elephants receives much needed help from public company
Business News6 days ago
Thailand’s alcohol Industry pleas PM to lift prohibition
Breaking News3 days ago
Rare pink dolphins found in Koh Phangan
Coronavirus News & Updates5 days ago
Two day ‘escape clause’ to buy alcohol before re-imposing bans
Breaking News3 days ago
British man arrested for violent murder in Pattaya
Breaking News3 days ago
Thailand’s alcohol ban to end Sunday, May 3rd
Coronavirus News & Updates4 days ago
PM Prayut urges for patience
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News4 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events4 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login