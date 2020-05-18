250 Thais Repatriating Today From UK and Ireland | Samui Times

Around 250 Thais stranded in the UK and Ireland are returning home today according to the Royal Thai Embassy in London’s facebook page.

“The first batch of Thai nationals who wished to return home from the United Kingdom and Ireland departed from Heathrow Airport in London at 9.25pm [local time] on Eva AirFlight BR068 and will reach Suvarnabhumi Airport at around 3pm [Bangkok time],” the Facebook post said. “After touching down, all passengers will be transported to the government’s specified quarantine facilities and stay there for 14 days to make sure they are free from Covid-19.”

The embassy noted that the flight has adopted strict measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, including temperature checks, aircraft and luggage sanitizing. “Furthermore, passengers were instructed to wear provided face masks at all times and keep [an appropriate] distance from each other.”

The next group of Thais to be repatriated are set to depart the UK on May 30 via Thai Airways Flight TG917. For further information, please visit the embassy’s Facebook page at ThaiEmbLondon.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand