250 Thais Repatriating Today From UK and Ireland | Samui Times

Bangkok News
250 Thais Repatriating Today From UK and Ireland
Around 250 Thais stranded in the UK and Ireland are returning home today according to the Royal Thai Embassy in London’s facebook page.
“The first batch of Thai nationals who wished to return home from the United Kingdom and Ireland departed from Heathrow Airport in London at 9.25pm [local time] on Eva AirFlight BR068 and will reach Suvarnabhumi Airport at around 3pm [Bangkok time],” the Facebook post said. “After touching down, all passengers will be transported to the government’s specified quarantine facilities and stay there for 14 days to make sure they are free from Covid-19.”
The embassy noted that the flight has adopted strict measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, including temperature checks, aircraft and luggage sanitizing. “Furthermore, passengers were instructed to wear provided face masks at all times and keep [an appropriate] distance from each other.”
The next group of Thais to be repatriated are set to depart the UK on May 30 via Thai Airways Flight TG917. For further information, please visit the embassy’s Facebook page at ThaiEmbLondon.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
BJC Big C Foundation Donates Azithromycin To UK For Covid-19 Treatment
Thailand’s Economy Officially Contracts After Covid-19
The Head of Grab Thailand Resigns
Koh Samui Filipino Teachers May Face No Work Hardships
3 New Cases Today – Covid-19 Update (May 18)
250 Thais Repatriating Today From UK and Ireland
Upper Thailand Forecasts Extreme Temperatures While Rain Blankets South
Japan Slips Into Economic Recession
A New Normal As Thai Malls Reopen
International Flights Ban Extended Until End Of June
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Foreigner Caught Red Handed Stealing Food In Bangkok
Chiang Mai Can Breathe Again As Air Quality Improves
Koh Samui Joins 2020 Projected Tourism Decrease
Thailand’s State Of Emergency Unlikely To Extend Into June
Major Hotel Associations Reject TUI Debt Repayment Terms
Local Thai Villa Estate Pledges More Food Donations on Koh Samui
CCSA Will Announce Businesses And Activities To Reopen
Chaweng Beach – The Ultimate Guide
Bangkok Airways Resumes Daily Flights To Koh Samui
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login