250 Thais Return From The UK And Ireland | Samui Times

Breaking News
250 Thais Return From The UK And Ireland
Thai Airways International (THAI) has flown back 250 more Thais from the UK and Ireland today, said the airline’s Director of the Operations Control Centre, Squadron Leader, Anirut Saengrit.
He said this is the second time that the airline had to cooperated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to bring Thais home in the UK and Ireland.
“THAI’s TG917 cargo flight with 250 Thais departed from London’s Heathrow Airport on June 14 and arrived at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 15.”
“Staff from THAI and related authorities teamed up to assist the 250 passengers, also seeing to it that they maintained social distancing while measuring their temperature and providing hand-sanitising gel,” he said.
Anirut said that while fulfilling its duties, the airline instructed its flight attendants to take measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
“THAI is always ready to organize special flights to take our citizens abroad home,” he added.Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
250 Thais Return From The UK And Ireland
Maya Bay Sees Resurgence In Rare Crab Species
King Says Don’t Charge Public With Lese Majeste Law-Breaking
Monk Stabs Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend To Death
Thailand Uses Japan And South Korea As Reasons To Not Reopen Nightlife
Grab To Reportedly Lay Off Around 300 People
0 New Cases, 0 Deaths- Covid-19 Update (June 16)
Thailand’s First Military Satellite To Launch Friday
THAI Airways Tries To Console Customers
Salmon Believed To Not Contain Covid-19 Virus
How Travellers Can Enter Thailand (Covid-19 Style)
Tourism Council Pushes To End Travel Bans After June
National Curfew To End Monday, June 15
Shots Fired In Ongoing Cockles War In Surat Thani
THAI Airways May Delay Flights To August 1
Thai Restaurant Owners Get Infinity Jail Sentence Over Fraud
Bars, Pubs, Erotic Massage Parlours Won’t Re-open In Phase 4
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Ukrainian Woman’s Death On Koh Samui May Be From Suicide
Permanent Residency Quotas Confirmed For Foreigners
Trending
- Regional News3 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login