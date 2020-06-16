250 Thais Return From The UK And Ireland | Samui Times

Thai Airways International (THAI) has flown back 250 more Thais from the UK and Ireland today, said the airline’s Director of the Operations Control Centre, Squadron Leader, Anirut Saengrit.

He said this is the second time that the airline had to cooperated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to bring Thais home in the UK and Ireland.

“THAI’s TG917 cargo flight with 250 Thais departed from London’s Heathrow Airport on June 14 and arrived at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 15.”

“Staff from THAI and related authorities teamed up to assist the 250 passengers, also seeing to it that they maintained social distancing while measuring their temperature and providing hand-sanitising gel,” he said.

Anirut said that while fulfilling its duties, the airline instructed its flight attendants to take measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“THAI is always ready to organize special flights to take our citizens abroad home,” he added.