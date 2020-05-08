3 Migrant Workers Arrested for Entering Koh Samui After Failing Health Checks | Samui Times

Coronavirus Koh Samui
3 Migrant Workers Arrested for Entering Koh Samui After Failing Health Checks
Today, Surat Thani Province police stated that they have arrested 3 migrant workers from Myanmar for entering the Koh Samui illegally.
41 year old Nang Nathai, 31 year old Thais and 31 year old Aung Min-min were part of 9 immigrants who fled into the city by a boat crossing into Koh Samui but failed to pass the Covid-19 screening check.
A policeman said, “After further investigation, Authorities have revealed that there has been an entire scheme of people that are helping foreigners flee to the city from Donsak. Therefore, we are now collecting data and evidence for approval of the Surat Thani Provincial Court to issue an arrest warrant for the assistance of sheltering the suspects. “
He also mentioned that local authorities will act according to the guidelines of Lieutenant colonel Somphong Shingdao which rule that Samui needs to screen everyone for Covid-19 infections for the safety of Samui residents.
SOURCE: Matichon
