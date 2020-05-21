3 New Cases – Covid-19 update (May 21)

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported today that 3 new Covid-19 cases were identified over the previous 24-hour period, but no deaths, raising the national total to 3,037, leaving the death toll at 56.

The latest cases were reported in Bangkok and Chon Buri – 2 in urban areas while 1 was already in state quarantine.

A German man is among the new cases. The 42-year-old lives in Bangkok, but went from April 30-May 16 to Issan’s Chaiyaphum province.

On May 8, a family member had a fever but didn’t go to hospital. He also visited Chaiyaphum’s shopping mall during his stay. Upon returning to Bangkok, He went for a haircut at a Bangkok salon 4 days ago, after which his symptoms began to appear on Monday.

The second case is a Thai man, 72, with diabetes and lung cancer. He ‘s treated in a state hospital. Four days ago, he went for a haircut at a Bangkok salon, during which his symptoms started to surface on Monday.

The third example is a 25-year-old female student recently from the Philippines. She entered state quarantine on May 13, and was found to be contaminated on Tuesday, though asymptomatic.

9 More people recovered and returned home, leaving only 84 still under care. 2,897 recovered and released, bringing the recovery rate to 95% Worldwide, more than 5 million confirmed cases and about 330,000 deaths.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand