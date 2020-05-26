3 New Cases, No Deaths- Covid-19 Update (May 26) | Samui Times

Breaking News
3 New Cases, No Deaths- Covid-19 Update (May 26)
Today’s reported new Covid-19 cases were people who had recently returned to Thailand from abroad and were already in quarantine, said Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the Covid-19 Administration Centre. The new patients either had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.
Dr Taweesilp said that the first case is a Thai masseuse, aged 51, who returned from Russia on May 12 and was quarantined in Chon Buri province. She had no symptoms but tested positive for the disease on Monday.
“The three cases are of working age and have mild or no symptoms. This concerns us. However, they were quarantined and tested. This process is necessary,” the spokesman said.
Of the 3,045 total cases, 2,929 have recovered, including one patient who was released in the past 24 hours. Fifty-nine patients remained at hospitals. The death toll remained at 57.
Dr Taweesilp said that over the past four weeks, most of the country — 65 provinces – had recorded no new Covid-19 cases.
“The situation is improving thanks to public cooperation. Now we are heading towards the third stage of easing business and activity lockdowns. It is likely to cover higher-risk businesses and activities. They may resume with strict disease control measures,” he said.
Global Covid-19 cases stood at 5.59 million, up by 89,779 over the past 24 hours, with 347,873 deaths, an increase of 1,185. The United States had the most cases at 1.71 million and the most deaths at 99,805.
SOURCE: Bangkok P0st
