3 New Cases – Thailand Covid-19 Update (May 7)

Today, the government has confirmed 3 new Covid-19 cases, all of them Thai, taking the number to 2,992 in Thailand.

No additional deaths have been reported, leaving the accumulated toll at 55.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesperson for the Covid-19 Situation Administration Center, said that one new case was a Thai housewife aged 59 in the southern border province of Yala.

She was diagnosed while being asymptomatic after a pre-emptive test and found to be in close contact with a previous patient who had returned from Malaysia.

The other two new cases were Thai men, workers aged 46 and 51, who returned from Kazakhstan last Saturday and were immediately brought to quarantine along with all 55 of the plane’s passengers.

Over the past 24 hours, 11 more patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 2,772.

No new Covid-19 cases in the last 28 days:

Taweesilp said that the number of provinces free of new Covid-19 cases in the last 28 days has now risen to 39.

New entries include:

Chiang Mai

Chaiyaphum

Lampang

Phitsanulok

Trang

Surat Thai provinces

Just falling short of the 28-day mark, with no confirmed Covid-19 cases is Surat Thani, with no cases within the last 27 days.

Currently, there are 9 new patients under investigation, bring the total so far to 560.

526 have been excluded, as they have all fully recovered and returned home.

7 patients are still awaiting test results.

But the number of confirmed cases since the outbreak began, remains at 18, all of which have recovered.

Overview

The spokesperson said that there were 3.82 million cases of global Covid-19 deaths, with 265,076 deaths.

The United States had the highest number of cases at 1.26 million, the highest number of deaths at 74,799 and the highest number of new cases daily at 25,459.

The second-highest number of cases are in the UK.

The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said yesterday that 29,427 people have died of Covid-19 since the outbreak began, more than in Italy and Spain, and lower only than the US.

The official figure includes 693 new deaths in the most recent 24 hour period.

SOURCE:Bangkok Post | The Thaiger | PR Surat