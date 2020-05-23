Bangkok News
3 New Cases – Thailand Covid-19 Update
This morning, Thailand has confirmed 3 new cases of Covid-19 Coronavirus in a press conference in Bangkok.
Two new cases are imported, one from India and one from Egypt. This indicates that they were found to have Covid-19 when they return from abroad under state compulsory quarantine.
All Thai nationals returning from abroad must go under quarantine immediately.
The last case is from Phuket, an Italian man who is the manager of an engineers team. In March, he returned from Shanghai, China and stayed in Cherng Talay, Phuket.
On May 20, he took a health test as he wanted to return to China on a business visa, which is allowed on a case by case basis.
On 22 May, he was reported to be positive. He is asymptomatic and his family members have tested negatively in Phuket until now. Health authorities are trying to determine how the virus was received.
Thailand has had 3,040 Covid-19 Coronavirus cases since the outbreak began. A total of 2,916 cases recovered and 56 deaths occurred.
In Surat Thani provinces there have been no confirmed Covid-19 cases for 43 consecutive days now.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
