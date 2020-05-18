3 New Cases Today – Covid-19 Update (May 18)

National Numbers

Three more people have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus today. The new Covid-19 cases were, Two co-workers in Bangkok and a saleswoman in Phuket said Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration said, though the lingering threat of the coronavirus did not deter a citywide rush to shopping malls over the weekend.

A 29-year-old woman, a 55-year-old man, co-workers in the same office in Bangkok, tested positive on Friday, as well as a 27-year-old saleswoman in Phuket. This brings the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,031.

One additional person recovered from the virus, bringing the total recovered to 2,857. The number of deaths from the virus remains at 56.

SOURCE: Khaosod English