3,000 Medical Marijuana Trees Planted In Korat | Samui Times

Breaking News
3,000 Medical Marijuana Trees Planted In Korat
NAKHON RATCHASIMA — A university in Korat (North-Eastern Thailand) said Wednesday it has started planting marijuana trees as part of its research on weed-based medicines.
During a press tour of the Suranaree University of Technology, Rector Weerapong Pairsuwan said up to 3,360 cannabis will be cultivated and 2 tons is expected to be harvested later this year.
Weerapong said that the plants would be used to study medical and other advantages of marijuana, particularly in traditional Thai medicines.
“This is in accordance with the government’s plan to develop marijuana for medical uses,” the rector said. “And to improve the well-being of the public in a sustainable manner.”
All trained workers are allowed inside the facility and any remaining plants are destroyed.
In accordance with an amended drug law enacted in late 2018, a limited number of professionals are permitted to grow marijuana in research.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
