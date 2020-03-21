322 cases in Thailand, 50 announced yesterday. 5 cases confirmed in Phuket.

At a meeting in Phuket of the Provincial Communicable Diseases Committee, Phuket’s Governor finally admitted to five cases of Coronavirus on Phuket, three of them still ongoing. After weeks of obfuscation over the coronavirus situation in Phuket, the Governor finally admitted the cases after repeated questions from frustrated Phuket journalists.

Thailand yesterday reported a total of 322 cases, 50 new cases announced yesterday after a week of sudden escalation in new cases.

Provincial Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana admitted that there are three infected Danish tourists – a 48 year old father, 39 year old mother and their 7 year old child.

“The Danish family had notified staff at their hotel. They were then transferred to a hospital for testing. The family tested positive for infection from the coronavirus.”

Phuket’s Governor says Phuket health officials then went through the process of tracking down and testing everyone the family had come into close contact with,,, Immigration officers, the airport taxi driver, a tuk-tuk driver and staff at the hotel.

“All those people tested negative for the virus, but have been told to self-monitor their heath for the next 14 days.”

The other two cases were Chinese tourists from Wuhan at the start of February – a 32 year old woman and a 35 year old man. There was no further information about when the cases were identified, where they were treated, or if they were still in Phuket. The Governor said that officials had tracked down people who had been in contact with the Chinese tourists – none of them tested positive.

Governor Pakpong said there had been a total of 519 patients under surveillance since the outbreak.

He also took the opportunity to take a swipe at Phuket’s press corps attacking them for publishing the information without awaiting a formal announcement from the Governor. He accused the local press of spreading rumours through social media.

Over the past two months Phuket officials have failed to confirm any active cases on the island despite a constant barrage of questions and rumours from Phuket’s media community.

Yesterday Phuket’s main news sources widely reported the 5 cases of Covid-19 in Phuket. The news was reported by The Southern News, Phuket People’s Voice, Phuket Andaman News and Newshawk Phuket.

SOURCE: The Thaiger