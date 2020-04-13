3,500 Rooms being prepared for Thai returnees after flight ban has been lifted | Samui Times

Connect with us

3,500 Rooms being prepared for Thai returnees after flight ban has been lifted

2 hours ago

3,500 Rooms being prepared for Thai returnees after flight ban has been lifted

Thailand is expecting a surge of quarantine returnees once the incoming flight ban has been lifted, and the government is planning almost 3,500 private hotel rooms in Bangkok and upland to house them. The ban issued by the Thai Civil Aviation Authority is set to expire next Saturday.

Thailand’s Deputy Minister of Defense and Permanent Secretary of Defense met with officials today to discuss the preparations.
In addition to the hotel quarantine services, hospitals must also be equipped to treat those that are found positive for Covid-19 coronavirus. Health personnel and guards will be posted at the hotels to take care of those in quarantine.
The Government advises the returnees to abide strictly by the rules during the 14-day quarantine period and asks their families not to be excessively worried, as the quarantine will be well looked after.
Currently, about 768 returnees are being quarantined at the Sattahip Naval Base, the Air Force Flying School in Nakhon Pathom Province, and four hotels in Bangkok.
