3,500 Rooms being prepared for Thai returnees after flight ban has been lifted | Samui Times

National News
3,500 Rooms being prepared for Thai returnees after flight ban has been lifted
Thailand is expecting a surge of quarantine returnees once the incoming flight ban has been lifted, and the government is planning almost 3,500 private hotel rooms in Bangkok and upland to house them. The ban issued by the Thai Civil Aviation Authority is set to expire next Saturday.
Thailand’s Deputy Minister of Defense and Permanent Secretary of Defense met with officials today to discuss the preparations.
In addition to the hotel quarantine services, hospitals must also be equipped to treat those that are found positive for Covid-19 coronavirus. Health personnel and guards will be posted at the hotels to take care of those in quarantine.
The Government advises the returnees to abide strictly by the rules during the 14-day quarantine period and asks their families not to be excessively worried, as the quarantine will be well looked after.
Currently, about 768 returnees are being quarantined at the Sattahip Naval Base, the Air Force Flying School in Nakhon Pathom Province, and four hotels in Bangkok.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Tip-Off Page
Do you have an interesting story or Tip-Off for Samui Times then visit the –> TIP-OFF Page Here
National News21 mins ago
Thai Man leaps to his death one day before being released from quarantine
National News1 hour ago
Thailand Covid-19 Update – 28 new confirmed cases
National News2 hours ago
3,500 Rooms being prepared for Thai returnees after flight ban has been lifted
ข่าวไทย3 hours ago
เมืองคอน ปลดล็อค ให้เปิดร้านตัดผม-เสริมสวยได้ 16 เมษานี้
News4 hours ago
Koh Samui Covid-19 Update
ข่าวไทย5 hours ago
อัพเดท COVID-19 เกาสะมุย สะสม 7 ราย ไม่มีติดเชื้อเพิ่ม – ข้อมูล 12 เมษา 63
ข่าวไทย6 hours ago
อัพเดท COVID-19 สุราษฯ ไม่พบผู้ติดเชื้อเพิ่ม – ข้อมูล 12 เมษา 63
National News6 hours ago
Covid-19 cases in Thailand are declining whilst ASEAN countries struggle to contain virus
ข่าวไทย7 hours ago
ปตท. มอบแอลกอฮอล์ 10,000 ลิตร ให้กองทัพเรือสู้ COVID-19
National News7 hours ago
Nationwide alcohol ban coming soon
National News4 days ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
Events on Samui6 days ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
National News5 days ago
All hotels must close in Surat Thani province, including Samui
National News3 days ago
Phuket has surpassed Bangkok with the highest rate of infection in Thailand
News6 days ago
Two new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Koh Samui
National News6 days ago
Immigration officials trying to secure new measures for foreigners seeking visa extensions
National News2 days ago
Thailand Covid-19 Update
Samui News4 days ago
Immigration Bureau approves visa amnesty for foreigners
National News2 days ago
Phuket is the latest to imposes alcohol ban
News6 days ago
Koh Samui temporarily closes airport till April 30
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
-
News3 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
-
Latest News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
-
Latest News4 weeks ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
-
National News4 days ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
-
National News1 week ago
National curfew starts today
-
Events on Samui6 days ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
-
National News2 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login