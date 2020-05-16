4 Countries Have Been Removed From Thailand Covid-19 ‘High Risk’ List

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has withdrawn two countries and two special administrative regions from its list of Covid-19 ‘high-risk’ countries. The destinations are China, South Korea, Hong Kong and Macau.

The announcement was made late yesterday and was published in the Royal Gazette. The statement referred to the “effectiveness of these areas in the continued spread of the deadly virus.”

On Wednesday, the Embassy of South Korea in Bangkok called on Thailand to withdraw South Korea from the register.

“It adds that being left on the list amounts to unfair stigmatisation and does not recognise South Korea’s success at containing the virus.”

“The embassy says removing it from the high-risk list does not introduce any new danger for Thailand.”

Read More: South Korea Wants Off Thailand’s High-Risk List