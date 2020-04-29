4 measures that will continue under the extended Emergency Decree | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
4 measures that will continue under the extended Emergency Decree
The Thai Cabinet has approved the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) proposal to extend the Emergency Decree for one more month, starting from May 1.
There are four measures that will continue to be implemented under the decree in order to effectively prevent and control the spread of the virus.
1. Prohibiting persons from leaving home during the six-hour curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and strict travel restrictions.
2. Prohibiting mass gatherings, including a temporary prohibition on conducting mass gathering activities, a temporary prohibition on entering areas or places with a lot of people, and a temporary prohibition on engaging in activities that are at risk of spreading the virus.
3. Maintaining restrictions on inter-provincial travel. People must refrain from or delay travelling across provincial areas if there is no necessity.
4. Maintaining controls on travel into Thailand by land, by sea, and by air, including a ban on all incoming flights until 31 May 2020.
SOURCE:PRD
