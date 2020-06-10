4 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 10) | Samui Times

Breaking News
4 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 10)
Today there are four new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths reported over a 24 hour period. All cases are reported to be from those who have returned from overseas and are already under quarantine.
Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said one new case was a man aged 44 who had worked and stayed in a multi-national camp in Madagascar. He returned on June 3 and was quarantined in Bangkok.
The following day he became ill and had a runny nose. He tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.
Another was a woman, aged 34, who had stayed with her husband’s extended family in Pakistan. The family had five Covid-19-infected members, including the husband. She developed a cough and runny nose last Thursday, and returned to Thailand on Saturday. She was quarantined in Bangkok and tested positive on Monday.
The two other new patients were 35-year-old masseuses who returned from India last Thursday and were quarantined in Chon Buri province. Their first test on Sunday confirmed their infection, but they were asymptomatic, Dr Taweesilp said.
Of the 3,125 accumulated cases, 95% had recovered, including eight patients who were discharged over the past 24 hours. Eighty-six patients were still in hospitals. The death toll remained unchanged at 58.
Globally, Covid-19 cases amounted to 7.32 million, including 124,136 new cases over the previous 24 hours. The death toll rose by 5,020 to 413,648. The United States had the most cases at 2.04 million and the most deaths at 114,148.
The number of new cases was very high while the recovery rate was at 49.2% and the death rate was at 5.7%, Dr Taweesilp said.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Students Arrested For Tying Bow On Bangkok Monument
Thai Model Speaks Up After Political Activist Goes Missing
4 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 10)
Koh Tao Praised For Prioritizing Coral Reefs
Volunteer Teachers Recruited To Help Remote Students
Curfew May Be Lifted For 15 Day Test Run
World Blood Day Extended To Avoid Large Crowds
Koh Samui To See Small Solar Eclipse Later This Month
Drought Unveils Centuries Old Isaan Temple
More Thais Returned Home From China and Japan
Almost 100 Koh Samui Hotels Forced To Sell Due To Covid-19 Crisis
Phuket Hotels Left Unaware Of Reopenings
Tourism Ministry Wants To Spread Out Songkran Holiday Dates Over The Year
Bars, Entertainment Venues and Massage Parlours Next To Reopen
All You Need For The Songkran Scene 2020
Thai Vietjet Air Features 99 THB Tickets
Ukrainian Woman Allegedly Murdered On Koh Samui
Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August
America’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protests Reach Bangkok
Seven More Thai Airports Reopen For Domestic Flights
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login