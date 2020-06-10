4 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 10) | Samui Times

Today there are four new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths reported over a 24 hour period. All cases are reported to be from those who have returned from overseas and are already under quarantine.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said one new case was a man aged 44 who had worked and stayed in a multi-national camp in Madagascar. He returned on June 3 and was quarantined in Bangkok.

The following day he became ill and had a runny nose. He tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Another was a woman, aged 34, who had stayed with her husband’s extended family in Pakistan. The family had five Covid-19-infected members, including the husband. She developed a cough and runny nose last Thursday, and returned to Thailand on Saturday. She was quarantined in Bangkok and tested positive on Monday.

The two other new patients were 35-year-old masseuses who returned from India last Thursday and were quarantined in Chon Buri province. Their first test on Sunday confirmed their infection, but they were asymptomatic, Dr Taweesilp said.

Of the 3,125 accumulated cases, 95% had recovered, including eight patients who were discharged over the past 24 hours. Eighty-six patients were still in hospitals. The death toll remained unchanged at 58.

Globally, Covid-19 cases amounted to 7.32 million, including 124,136 new cases over the previous 24 hours. The death toll rose by 5,020 to 413,648. The United States had the most cases at 2.04 million and the most deaths at 114,148.

The number of new cases was very high while the recovery rate was at 49.2% and the death rate was at 5.7%, Dr Taweesilp said.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post