4 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 12) | Samui Times

Today there are four new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths reported over the past 24 hours leaving its total number of confirmed cases in Thailand at 3,129.

All the four cases were returnees from India who were in state quarantine in Chonburi province. Two females aged 39 and 44 and two males aged 37 and 53 were all asymptomatic.

Dr. Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said six more coronavirus patients recovered, bringing the total recovery cases to 2,987.

Of the 192 patients found in state quarantine, 90 cases, or 46.9 per cent, were found in the first two days after entering state quarantine, 38 (19.8 per cent) were found on the third-fourth days; 35 (18.2 per cent) were found on days 5-6; 11 were found on days 7-8 (5.7 per cent); two on days 9-10 (1 per cent); 11 on days 11-12 (5.7 per cent); and five on days 13-14 (2.6 per cent).

Globally, the total number of confirmed cases has crossed 7.5 million, up 144,000 on Thursday, while deaths have exceeded 423,000. Thailand ranks 86th among countries in terms of number of cases.

There have been no new domestic cases over the last 18 days in the Kingdom as all new cases reported in the past two weeks have been from those already in quarantine from returning abroad.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail