4 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 12) | Samui Times

Breaking News
4 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 12)
Today there are four new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths reported over the past 24 hours leaving its total number of confirmed cases in Thailand at 3,129.
All the four cases were returnees from India who were in state quarantine in Chonburi province. Two females aged 39 and 44 and two males aged 37 and 53 were all asymptomatic.
Dr. Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said six more coronavirus patients recovered, bringing the total recovery cases to 2,987.
Of the 192 patients found in state quarantine, 90 cases, or 46.9 per cent, were found in the first two days after entering state quarantine, 38 (19.8 per cent) were found on the third-fourth days; 35 (18.2 per cent) were found on days 5-6; 11 were found on days 7-8 (5.7 per cent); two on days 9-10 (1 per cent); 11 on days 11-12 (5.7 per cent); and five on days 13-14 (2.6 per cent).
Globally, the total number of confirmed cases has crossed 7.5 million, up 144,000 on Thursday, while deaths have exceeded 423,000. Thailand ranks 86th among countries in terms of number of cases.
There have been no new domestic cases over the last 18 days in the Kingdom as all new cases reported in the past two weeks have been from those already in quarantine from returning abroad.
SOURCE: Pattaya MailStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
National Park To Reopen From July 1
5 Young Girls Saved From Child Sex Ring In Bangkok
National Curfew To End Monday, June 15
Ukrainian Woman’s Death On Koh Samui May Be From Suicide
4 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 12)
Thailand Eyes Travel Bubbles With Low Risk Countries
Australia Unfazed By China’s Economic Threats
UK To Launch Digital Trade With Asia-Pacific Region
Foreigners Not Allowed At Famous Wat Pho Temple
Today’s Online Travel Expo 2020 Features Huge Discounts
Almost 100 Koh Samui Hotels Forced To Sell Due To Covid-19 Crisis
Phuket Hotels Left Unaware Of Reopenings
All You Need For The Songkran Scene 2020
Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August
Ukrainian Woman Allegedly Murdered On Koh Samui
Seven More Thai Airports Reopen For Domestic Flights
How Travellers Can Enter Thailand (Covid-19 Style)
Tourism Council Pushes To End Travel Bans After June
Thai Airways Rushes To Protect Assets From Seizure
Domestic Tourists May Get 3,000 THB Travel Credit
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login