47 stranded Thais returned from Malaysia | Samui Times

47 Thais who had been stranded in Malaysia have returned to Thailand.

The Thai workers travelled through two immigration checkpoints from the southern border in Satun, to finally return to Thailand

28 of them returned in 3 groups via the Tammalang checkpoint in the Muang district.

The first group of 4 workers arrived at the Tammalang Pier on a chartered boat across the Sungai Kolok River from Perlis City.

Followed by the second group of 20 and the third group of 4.

Upon arrival at Kongsakul Chantharat they have greeted by;

Chief of the Muang District

Col Taweeporn Kanathong

Commander of the 2nd Infantry Battalion

Pol Lt Col Suthisunthorn Saikhwan, Deputy Chief of the Satun Immigration Police.

A party of 19 returned via the Wang Prachan checkpoint in the Khuan Don district.

All returnees had their temperature tested and samples of fluid collected before being sent to their hometown for local quarantine.

All returnees are all under 14-day quarantine.

Natives of other provinces were imposed at the sports stadium.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post