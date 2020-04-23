5 Asean countries have been declared as high risk | Samui Times

On Wednesday, The Ministry of Public Health declared 5 ASEAN deemed to be at high risk for new coronavirus (Covid-19) infection on the Royal Gazette website.

These are:

Malaysia

Cambodia

Laos

Indonesia

Myanmar

The Ministry of Public Health declared that the situation of Covid-19 in these countries has escalated. Under Sections 5 and 8 of the Communicable Disease Act BE 2558, these countries were classified as high risk of infection in order to improve the effectiveness of disease prevention and control among the Thai authorities – signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

On 6 March, Thailand classified four countries – China (including Hong Kong and Macau), South Korea, Italy and Iran – as high risk of infection with Covid-19.

SOURCE:The Nation