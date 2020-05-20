5 Million People Have Registered On Covid-19 Tracking Website | Samui Times

Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the Covid-19 Situation Administration centre, said 5 million people have given their details to the government Covid-19 tracking website so far.

Three Covid-19 cases have been confirmed today but no additional deaths were reported and 31 people have recovered.

The total number of infected persons was 3,034, with 2,888 recovered and 56 dead. Currently, 90 people are being treated for the virus at hospitals.

After the government started requiring business customers to register their details with the Thai Chana website on Sunday, a total of 67,904 shops have registered with the program so far, Taweesin said.

Up to 5,077,978 people have used the website to check in more than 8.5 million times, though check out only took place 6.5 million times.

Taweesin said that the website collected people’s phone number data for 60 days to be able to catch clusters of infections if they broke out.

SOURCE: Khaosod English