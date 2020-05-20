Connect with us

Breaking News

5 Million People Have Registered On Covid-19 Tracking Website

Samui Times Editor

Published

53 mins ago

on

By

5 Million People Have Registered On Covid-19 Tracking Website | Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman for the Covid-19 Situation Administration centre, said 5 million people have given their details to the government Covid-19 tracking website so far.

Three Covid-19 cases have been confirmed today but no additional deaths were reported and 31 people have recovered.

The total number of infected persons was 3,034, with 2,888 recovered and 56 dead. Currently, 90 people are being treated for the virus at hospitals.

After the government started requiring business customers to register their details with the Thai Chana website on Sunday, a total of 67,904 shops have registered with the program so far, Taweesin said.

Up to 5,077,978 people have used the website to check in more than 8.5 million times, though check out only took place 6.5 million times.

Taweesin said that the website collected people’s phone number data for 60 days to be able to catch clusters of infections if they broke out.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 3033
  • Active Cases: 120
  • Recovered: 2857
  • Deaths: 56
  • Last Updated: 20-05-2020 at 17:12

Trending