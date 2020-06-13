5 New Imported Cases – All Students From Saudi Arabia

Five new cases of Covid-19 were reported today with total cases at 3,134 and 58 deaths since the outbreak started in January.

The Covid-19 Center of Situation Administration confirmed that Thai students repatriated from Saudi Arabia were the new infections. On June 12 they landed in Thailand and were all under state quarantine.

All five of them had a cough, sore throats and scent loss. Three of them, aged 21, 23 and 26, are treated in the hospital of the province of Chachoengsao, while the two remaining, aged 24 and 26, are treated at the centre’s Samut Prakan hospital.

Of the 3,076 patients, 2,987 were recovered and released, 89 of whom were still in hospitals.

Covid-19 has not been found locally for 19 straight days now. The authorities will also finalize most of the other restrictions imposed over the last three months on Monday, including the night curfew, but the state of emergency will remain in place until the end of June at least.

