5 Young Girls Saved From Child Sex Ring In Bangkok | Samui Times

Five child prostitutes, some as young as 14 years old have been rescued from child sex trafficking in the west of Bangkok provinces of Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.

After receiving a tip yesterday, anti-trafficking cops arrested six suspects and obtained proof from five children saved, all local girls between fourteen and seventeen.

Today, one of the suspects told Monchai Penlert of the anti-trafficking division that the police said the youngest kids were the most popular and provided only to “trusted” customers.

The Procureurs included a man called Tai, a so-called pimp, who worked at a hotel in the city of Kanchanaburi, a famous tourist destination on the Kwai River Bridge. Police said Tai worked to sell the girls with several madams working in the neighbouring province of Ratchaburi.

All six people have been accused of trafficking in children, a crime punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of THB400,000, the same penalty as those convicted of seeking a minor’s gender.

One was also charged with unlawful possession of firearms.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok