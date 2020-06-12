5 Young Girls Saved From Child Sex Ring In Bangkok | Samui Times

Bangkok News
5 Young Girls Saved From Child Sex Ring In Bangkok
Five child prostitutes, some as young as 14 years old have been rescued from child sex trafficking in the west of Bangkok provinces of Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
After receiving a tip yesterday, anti-trafficking cops arrested six suspects and obtained proof from five children saved, all local girls between fourteen and seventeen.
Today, one of the suspects told Monchai Penlert of the anti-trafficking division that the police said the youngest kids were the most popular and provided only to “trusted” customers.
The Procureurs included a man called Tai, a so-called pimp, who worked at a hotel in the city of Kanchanaburi, a famous tourist destination on the Kwai River Bridge. Police said Tai worked to sell the girls with several madams working in the neighbouring province of Ratchaburi.
All six people have been accused of trafficking in children, a crime punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of THB400,000, the same penalty as those convicted of seeking a minor’s gender.
One was also charged with unlawful possession of firearms.
SOURCE: Coconuts BangkokStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
National Park To Reopen From July 1
5 Young Girls Saved From Child Sex Ring In Bangkok
National Curfew To End Monday, June 15
Ukrainian Woman’s Death On Koh Samui May Be From Suicide
4 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 12)
Thailand Eyes Travel Bubbles With Low Risk Countries
Australia Unfazed By China’s Economic Threats
UK To Launch Digital Trade With Asia-Pacific Region
Foreigners Not Allowed At Famous Wat Pho Temple
Today’s Online Travel Expo 2020 Features Huge Discounts
Almost 100 Koh Samui Hotels Forced To Sell Due To Covid-19 Crisis
Phuket Hotels Left Unaware Of Reopenings
All You Need For The Songkran Scene 2020
Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August
Ukrainian Woman Allegedly Murdered On Koh Samui
Seven More Thai Airports Reopen For Domestic Flights
How Travellers Can Enter Thailand (Covid-19 Style)
Tourism Council Pushes To End Travel Bans After June
Thai Airways Rushes To Protect Assets From Seizure
Domestic Tourists May Get 3,000 THB Travel Credit
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login