5,000 baht boost for Thailand’s ‘informal’ workers | Samui Times

National News
5,000 baht boost for Thailand’s ‘informal’ workers
The Thai government has decided to give a helping hand to those who are struggling from the effects of the Covid-19 crisis. The government have set a plan to provide the country’s informal workers, for instance the self-employed, contractors and temporary workers with 5,000 baht per month which they will be able to claim payments as of April 1.
The stimulus packages are for Thai citizens only.
The funds have been planned to be dispensed between April to June to those who qualify. The payments will be made via direct transfer to bank accounts or electronic wallets.
In addition, a staggering 40 billion baht has been set aside for applicants to apply for a emergency loan of 10,000 baht per person with very low interest rates. If they need more money applications can be made taken to 2 year loans with no guarantees.
There is even a another option where 20 billion baht has been put aside for those who want to claim a 50,000 baht loan at low interest rates for up to 3 years but this is only available for recipients who can provide a traditional loan guarantee.
Thai Nationals can register with either the Government Savings Bank of Bangkok, The Bank of Agriculture, Krungthai Bank, or online at those institutions.
For those who are eligible for other programs, such as financial support and social security, they are eligible for at least 50% of their salary per month during the current crisis period.
This 200 billion baht stimulus was approved yesterday by the Thai cabinet to help the millions of people who are temporarily out of work during this national, and international, disruption..
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
