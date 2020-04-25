53 new cases -Thailand Covid-19 Update (April 25) | Samui Times

Coronavirus Cases
53 new cases -Thailand Covid-19 Update (April 25)
Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesperson for the Government Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, announced today that Thailand has seen a sudden surge in Covid-19 patients with 53 new cases confirmed over a 24-hour period and one death.
The number of cases was the highest since April 9 when there were 54 new cases.
The overall number of patients with Covid-19 rose to 2,907.
Of the number, 2.547 recovered, while there were 51 fatalities.
SOURCE:The Nation
