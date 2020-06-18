6 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 18) | Samui Times

Today, there are six new reported cases of Covid-19 in Thailand and no deaths over the last 24 hours.

Panprapa Yongtrakul, spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the news cases were imported, marking the 24th day since a locally-transmitted case was confirmed in the Kingdom.

The total number of infections in Thailand is 3,141 with 58 deaths since January.

In a short briefing, the spokeswoman said five of the new cases were Thais who arrived back in the country from Saudi Arabia last Friday and tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Dr Panprapa said the other case was a Thai national who returned from India on Monday and tested positive on Tuesday.

According to a government website, Bangkok had the most cases — 1,536 — followed by Phuket with 227, Nonthaburi with 158, Yala with 125 and Samut Prakan with 112.

Songkhla had the highest number of people in quarantine — 90 — followed by Bangkok with 54, Chon Buri with 34, Samut Prakan with 28, Satun with 18 and Pattani with 15.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post