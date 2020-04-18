6 Steps to prevent Covid-19 | Samui Times

6 steps to lower your risk of getting sick with the Covid-19 virus

The Virus that causes Coronavirus disease is spreading in some of our communities in Thailand. This disease also known as Covid-19, is thought to spread mainly from person to person, through respiratory droplets, produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can spread to the mouth, nose or hands of the people who are nearby, or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

You should take steps to lower your risk of getting sick.

Here are some things you should do:

Wash your hands often – with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds. Alternatively, you can also use hand sanitizer, but it must contain at least 60% alcohol Put distance between yourself and others – Take extra measures to put distance between yourself and others. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home if you’re sick – stay home if your sick, except to get medical care. If you think you may have been possibly infected, self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor any symptoms. If you have serve symptoms, please call your local health care provider. Cover coughs and sneezes – you can do this with a tissue or the inside of your elbow. Wear a face mask – wear a face mask if think you may be sick or when around other people to reduce the risk of catching the disease. Clean and disinfect surfaces – clean and disinfected frequently touched surfaces. This will also help with cross-contamination.

Older adult and people who have sever chronic medical conditions, such as heart or lunch disease or diabetes, are at higher risks from getting more serious illness from Covid-19. This group should consult with their health care provider as soon as they believe they may have been infected, to discuss additional steps to stay protected.

SOURCE: Center for disease control and prevention (CDC)

Stay safe and stay informed

For more information, you can call the department of disease control hotline – 1422

Here are some Koh Samui‘s local Hospitals:

Bangkok Hospital Samui (BHS)

Located in the area of Chaweng Beach, on the ring road, in the direction of Chaweng Chaweng Noi.

Tel. (+66) 77429500 or 77429500 0 (when dialing from a local phone)

Emergency: 1719 or 1724 (dialing only from a local phone)

Website: http://www.samuihospital.com

Thai International Hospital

This hospital is located in the area of Chaweng Beach, close to the ring road. Entrance to the hospital from the ring road is opposite the shopping complex with supermarket Tesco Lotus.

Tel: +66 (0) 7724 5721 (and numbers ending in 22, 23 … up to 26)

Website: http://www.thaiinterhospital.com/

Bandon International Hospital

Located on the ring road, next to the Big C supermarket.

Bophut area.

Tel. Hospital: +66 (0) 7724 5236 and +66 (0) 7724 5237

Tel. emergency: +66 (0) 7724 5238 and +66 (0) 7724 5239

Website: http://www.bandonhospitalsamui.com

Samui International Hospital

Is a hospital in the north of Chaweng, but not on the ring road this time.

Next – hotels such as Amari and Akyra Chura.

Originally, it was a hotel which in 1997 became the hospital.

That’s why it is the only hospital on Ko Samui with a pool.

Tel: +66 (0) 7723 0781, +66 (0) 7723 0782, +66 (0) 7742 2272 and +66 (0) 7741-1349

Website: http://www.sih.co.th

Samui Government Hospital

This is a municipal hospital in Nathon, located not far from the Immigration Office.

Tel: +66 (0) 7742 1230, +66 (0) 7742 1231 and +66 (0) 7742 1232

Emergency: 1669 (dialing only from a local phone)

Website: http://www.samuihospital.go.th/web/en/

