6 Thais hospitalised after returning from Japan | Samui Times

National News
6 Thais hospitalised after returning from Japan
Yesterday, 32 Thais returned from Japan. All 32 citizens had a health check at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Health officials found high temperatures in 6 of the passengers, who were then sent straight to the hospital.
The rest of the passengers were taken to a hotel in Bangkok for mandatory 14 day quarantine. The group was previously stranded in Tokyo at the Haneda International airport after the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand extended the ban on all commercial flights into the country until April 18.
The Thai embassy in Tokyo chartered a flight for them to repatriate after some passengers pleaded on social media for help.
CAAT is still allowing special repatriation flights to enter the country during the ban. The government announced on Tuesday saying it will not allow more than 200 people to enter Thailand per day.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said there are more than 100 Thais are stranded in airports in several countries, with at least 60 in South Korea, 60 in the Netherlands and one in the UK and Qatar.
Natcha Lapaaneknan, a passenger who was stranded in Tokyo, previously said on Facebook that she and her peers had booked a flight to Thailand from the US on April 2, but their plane landed in Tokyo on April 3 without prior notice.
They later found out that Thailand had cancelled all incoming flights. Their flight was then rescheduled to depart on Tuesday but was cancelled again after Thailand extended a restriction on incoming flights until April 18.
Natcha says…
“They did not have a visa to enter Japan and were forced to sleep on seats at Haneda airport.”
Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Jeddah on Wednesday advised Thais who reside in Mecca and Medina to delay their plans to return home as Saudi Arabia has indefinitely suspended international flights.
The foreign affairs ministry spokesman, Cherdkiat Atthakor says they are working to bring stranded Thais abroad home. All stranded citizens should contact Thai embassies or consular offices in respective areas for help.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
