62 Health Care Workers Quarantined | Samui Times

62 health care workers in the southern province of Narathiwat, bordering Malaysia, are now quarantined after contacting a man with flu-like symptoms who later tested positive for Covd-19

The director of the hospital reported that a 45-year-old man from the district of Waeng went to the hospital on 30 May for grip care.

“He stayed in an eighth floor private room before asking to move to a cheaper space on the sixth floor. The director said the patient “was in a high-risk community because he had just returned from a religious mission outside of Germany and then was moved to Narathiwat Hospital Ratchankarin, Muang district, for better care.” When the director was alerted to his condition, he ordered a temporary shutdown of the hospital.

“I have also ordered a 14 day quarantine for 62 hospital staff who might have come in contact with the patient. Of these, 20 had direct contact while treating the patient. All of them were wearing suitable protective equipment while working.”

“We want to reaffirm to all our patients that the hospital has employed strict measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and is now ready to open as usual to treat patients.”

SOURCE:The Nation Thailand