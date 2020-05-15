Connect with us

Breaking News

7 New Cases, 0 Deaths Covid-19 Update (May 15)

Samui Times Editor

Published

26 seconds ago

on

By

7 New Cases, 0 Deaths Covid-19 Update (May 15) | Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

Thailand reported seven new Covid-19 cases on Friday, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at 56.

The new cases were all patients who arrived from Pakistan on May 7 and have been in state quarantine, said Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand has confirmed a total of 3,025 cases since the coronavirus outbreak started in January and earlier in the week reported zero new daily cases for the first time in two months.

Surat Thani Provinces

7 New Cases, 0 Deaths Covid-19 Update (May 15) | News by Samui Times

(Photo: Pr Surat)

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | PR Surat

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 3018
  • Active Cases: 112
  • Recovered: 2850
  • Deaths: 56
  • Last Updated: 15-05-2020 at 15:12

Trending