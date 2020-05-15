7 New Cases, 0 Deaths Covid-19 Update (May 15) | Samui Times

Thailand reported seven new Covid-19 cases on Friday, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at 56.

The new cases were all patients who arrived from Pakistan on May 7 and have been in state quarantine, said Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand has confirmed a total of 3,025 cases since the coronavirus outbreak started in January and earlier in the week reported zero new daily cases for the first time in two months.

Surat Thani Provinces

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | PR Surat