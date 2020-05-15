7 New Cases, 0 Deaths Covid-19 Update (May 15) | Samui Times

Breaking News
7 New Cases, 0 Deaths Covid-19 Update (May 15)
Thailand reported seven new Covid-19 cases on Friday, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at 56.
The new cases were all patients who arrived from Pakistan on May 7 and have been in state quarantine, said Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
Thailand has confirmed a total of 3,025 cases since the coronavirus outbreak started in January and earlier in the week reported zero new daily cases for the first time in two months.
Surat Thani Provinces
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | PR SuratStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
7 New Cases, 0 Deaths Covid-19 Update (May 15)
Koh Samui Part Of Large Scale Food Pantry Effort
Hotel Investors May Seize Tourism Blow Opportunities
Tourism Sector Won’t Likely Improve Until Next Year
Major Hotel Associations Reject TUI Debt Repayment Terms
Small Business Aid Eligibility May Be Difficult To Determine
Regional Illicit Drug Trade Thriving In Covid-19 Era
Phuket Airport Reopens With Restrictions This Saturday
Thailand’s Train Services Adjust To Handle Social Distancing Measures
Koh Samui Weather (May 15)
Thailand News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Bangkok Airways Enforce New Safety Measures
Thai Hotels Association Urge PM To Lift 14 Day Quarantine
3 Migrant Workers Arrested for Entering Koh Samui After Failing Health Checks
24 Arrested In Koh Samui For Violating Emergency Decree
Koh Phangan Murder: Spaniard Arrested
Koh Samui A Perfect Candidate For Travel Bubbles
Chiang Mai Can Breathe Again As Air Quality Improves
Ken Chung Former Koh Samui Honorary Consul Dies
Thailand Social Distancing: Is it Working?
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login