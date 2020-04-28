7 new cases and 2 news deaths – Thailand Covid-19 update | Samui Times

Coronavirus Cases
7 new cases and 2 news deaths – Thailand Covid-19 update
Today, the government announced 7 new cases of coronavirus and two more deaths, with a total of 2,938 infected and 54 dead in the country.
The number of new infections confirmed is the second consecutive day, after the 9 new cases were reported yesterday, with cases in the single digits.
The actual number of infections may be higher because of limited testing
Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the 53rd death was a 52 year old Thai businessman, who attended a seminar that included a participant who had previously been infected.
He developed a fever and body pain on March 19. He received treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Bangkok on March 21.
On the 30th of March, his health worsened when his lungs broke and he was put on a fan. He died of respiratory and renal failure on Monday.
The 54th death is a Thai woman 63 years old who owns a hotel, works as a cashier and has obesity. Her husband and a younger sibling had the disease previously infected.
After getting a fever and feeling dizzy, she went to a clinic on 24 March.
On 1 April, she went to a hospital with fever, shortness of breath and exhaustion in the province of Phuket. She tested Covid-19 positively.
Her condition deteriorated later and she was put on a ventilator.
On Monday she died of pneumonia and respiratory failure.
Dr. Taweesilp says…
“Take care and consider that everybody has a chance to get infected”
Taking into account the number of new infections, the speaker said it was the second consecutive day of single-digit rises.
“Not many countries in this world have seen such a small number,” he said.
“So please take care of yourself and keep your distance away. Do not lower your guard, do not lower your guard. The seven new cases today have been the product of what you did 7-14 days ago. In the next 7-14 days, what you do today will reveal its effects. Please be clear. ”
Confirmed Covid-19 cases:
5 people in close touch with previous patients were among the 7 new cases.
The other new cases included a tourist to a crowded location in Bangkok and a Chinese citizen, who were both investigated in Bangkok.
Of 2,938 cases reported, 2,652 have recovered, 43 of them in the past 24 hours.
The accumulated cases were recorded in 68 provinces.
In the last 28 days, 9 provinces were unconfirmed and 13 provinces had no new reports.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
