7 swimmers swim to Samui hoping to raise awareness for marine ecosystem

Marine and Coastal Resources Department director-general Sophon Thongdee and Surat Thani governor Witchawut Jinto supervised the launch of the “One Man & the Sea’’ campaign at a pier in Don Sak district of Surat Thani province today.

Seven swimmers, including actor and singer Phakhin “Tono” Khamwilaisak, have begun an 82 kilometre ocean swim over 18 days to increase public awareness of the environment and the need to conserve the marine ecosystem. They’re swimming to Koh Samui, via smaller islands along the way.

The campaign is aimed at raising public awareness about the significance of the marine ecosystem and the need to stop the dumping of garbage into the seas. They are also raising money to buy equipment for hospitals treating rare marine animals. The campaign has a Facebook page, “Kebruk“. Donations can be made via mobile banking or by SMS.

The seven swimmers will stroke their way from the pier to Koh Samui, stopping at 12 islands, for a distance of 82 kilometres over 18 days, completing the marathon on April 5.

On the first day of the campaign, donations have already reached 1.3 million baht.

ถ่ายทอดสดการว่ายน้ำในช่วงที่สองระยะทาง 2 กิโลเมตรของโครงการ One Man And The Seaหนึ่งคนว่ายหลายคนช่วยสดจากเกาะริกัน จ.สุราษฏร์ธานี.ช่องทางบริจาคธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ สาขาเพชรบุรีตัดใหม่ชื่อบัญชี: มูลนิธิบูรณะชนบทแห่งประเทศไทยฯ เพื่อโครงการเทใจ (TRRM FOR TAEJAI)เลขบัญชี 043-272833-9…บริจาคผ่านทาง SMS ครั้งละ 25 บาท พิมพ์ T แล้วส่งมาที่ 4545909 (ทุกเครือข่าย)…ติดตามการถ่ายทอดสดตลอดกิจกรรมได้ทาง เฟซบุ๊กแฟนเพจ "เก็บรักษ์" รวมถึงข้อมูลของโครงการได้ทางอินสตาแกรม "เก็บรักษ์"…#OneManAndTheSea#หนึ่งคนว่ายหลายคนช่วย#โลกเปลี่ยนได้เริ่มที่เรา Posted by เก็บรักษ์ on Thursday, 19 March 2020