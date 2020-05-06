7 Tourists arrested in Koh Phangan | Samui Times

Police in Surat Thani province of Koh Phangan, the island best known for its “full moon parties,” arrested 7 Russian tourists for violating the Emergency Decree.

Acting on a complaint filed by concerned citizens of Koh Phangan, the police raided a two-storey house in the village of Nai Wok in the early hours of Monday morning.

The next full moon party would have been held tomorrow, but, like the last two events, it was cancelled.

Neighbours say they were annoyed by a group of strangers holding a party and playing extremely loud music.

The police arrived to find the seven Russians, men and women, partying with a quantity of marijuana.

Tourists were taken to Koh Phangan Police Station, where they were charged with violating the Emergency Order and using illegal drugs.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Also read: Chiang Rai drug bust seize 1 million methamphetamine pills