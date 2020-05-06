7 Tourists arrested in Koh Phangan | Samui Times

Full Moon Party
7 Tourists arrested in Koh Phangan
Police in Surat Thani province of Koh Phangan, the island best known for its “full moon parties,” arrested 7 Russian tourists for violating the Emergency Decree.
Acting on a complaint filed by concerned citizens of Koh Phangan, the police raided a two-storey house in the village of Nai Wok in the early hours of Monday morning.
The next full moon party would have been held tomorrow, but, like the last two events, it was cancelled.
Neighbours say they were annoyed by a group of strangers holding a party and playing extremely loud music.
The police arrived to find the seven Russians, men and women, partying with a quantity of marijuana.
Tourists were taken to Koh Phangan Police Station, where they were charged with violating the Emergency Order and using illegal drugs.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Also read: Chiang Rai drug bust seize 1 million methamphetamine pillsStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Driving licence renewal suspended during Emergency Decree
7 Tourists arrested in Koh Phangan
Chiang Rai drug bust seize 1 million methamphetamine pills
Cabinet approves 20% discount on water bills
PM Prayut warns re-enforcement of booze ban if prevention measures are not followed
Koh Samui weather (May 6)
Capitalist arrested for allegedly purchasing national park land
84 Thai returnees tested Covid-19 positive out of 12,000
One new case -Thailand Covid-19 update (May 5)
“A second outbreak is inevitable” says Thai health official
More aiports in Thailand re-open for international flights
Koh Samui News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Koh Samui residents in awe of baby green turtles rising from the sand – Video
Local photographer brings history back to life
Koh Samui part of a TAT scheme to attract high-end tourists
Thais stuck in Malaysia tread water to try and cross border
Rare pink dolphins found in Koh Phangan
British man arrested for violent murder in Pattaya
PM Prayut urges for patience
Thailand’s alcohol ban to end Sunday, May 3rd
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News4 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events4 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login