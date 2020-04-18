700,000 Factory workers left unemployed due to Covid-19 | Samui Times

According to Thailand’s Ministry of Labor Security and Social Welfare, hundreds of factory employees have now been unemployed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After December 2019, the number of individuals currently seeking government financial assistance has also risen to 700,000.

Yesterday Apinya Sujarittanan, the DLPW Director-General, says…

“More than 700,000 people seek unemployment compensation from the Social Security Fund. The figure represents the number of people recently laid off.”

“From October to March, a total of 992 businesses closed, compared to 511 during the same period between 2018 and 2019. A total of 271,446 employees were impacted by the closures and those who did not seek compensation lodged complaints with labor inspectors.”

Yesterday, 1,119 contract employees were officially laid off by the Mitsubishi Electric Factory in Amata Nakorn Industrial Estate in Chon Buri Province.

Toyota Motor Thailand has also announced that it would extend the production suspension in three of its plants until 30 April. Production at the plant has been halted since 7 April.

Action has been taken as a result of the downturn in the production of car parts worldwide.

Nevertheless, the company reported that the extended suspension of production lines would not impact the service of its Toyota or Lexus dealers.

