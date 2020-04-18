700,000 Factory workers left unemployed due to Covid-19 | Samui Times

Breaking News
700,000 Factory workers left unemployed due to Covid-19
According to Thailand’s Ministry of Labor Security and Social Welfare, hundreds of factory employees have now been unemployed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
After December 2019, the number of individuals currently seeking government financial assistance has also risen to 700,000.
Yesterday Apinya Sujarittanan, the DLPW Director-General, says…
“More than 700,000 people seek unemployment compensation from the Social Security Fund. The figure represents the number of people recently laid off.”
“From October to March, a total of 992 businesses closed, compared to 511 during the same period between 2018 and 2019. A total of 271,446 employees were impacted by the closures and those who did not seek compensation lodged complaints with labor inspectors.”
Yesterday, 1,119 contract employees were officially laid off by the Mitsubishi Electric Factory in Amata Nakorn Industrial Estate in Chon Buri Province.
Toyota Motor Thailand has also announced that it would extend the production suspension in three of its plants until 30 April. Production at the plant has been halted since 7 April.
Action has been taken as a result of the downturn in the production of car parts worldwide.
Nevertheless, the company reported that the extended suspension of production lines would not impact the service of its Toyota or Lexus dealers.
SOURCE:Bangkok Post / The Nation
Electronic certificates will be issued to businesses to ensure public health standards
PM Prayut calls upon the rich to help the nation with Covid-19 crisis
700,000 Factory workers left unemployed due to Covid-19
Foreigners arrested for hosting house party in Koh Phangan
6 Steps to prevent Covid-19
Gigantic fire in Mae Hong Son
Chiang Rai battles raging storms casing destruction and power outages
PM Prayut offers his apologies to those still awaiting 5,000 baht stimulus
TOT phone booths are being transformed into Covid-19 testing boxes
Pattaya re-organised checkpoints
Nationwide alcohol ban coming soon
Koh Samui Covid-19 Update
Thailand Covid-19 Update
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Weekly Covid-19 Update
Covid-19 cases in Thailand are declining whilst ASEAN countries struggle to contain virus
3,500 Rooms being prepared for Thai returnees after flight ban has been lifted
Thai Man leaps to his death one day before being released from quarantine
Khon Kaen Hospital are sending small teams to collect blood from home
Thailand Covid-19 Update – 28 new confirmed cases
Trending
- Regional News2 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News4 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News4 weeks ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News1 week ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events2 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News2 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login